At long last, Paul Ryan endorses Trump

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read


In a column for his hometown newspaper, the House Speaker finally caved and gave Donald Trump his endorsement. He wrote:

I feel confident [Donald Trump] would help us turn the ideas in this agenda into laws to help improve people’s lives. That’s why I’ll be voting for him this fall.

It’s no secret that he and I have our differences. I won’t pretend otherwise. And when I feel the need to, I’ll continue to speak my mind. But the reality is, on the issues that make up our agenda, we have more common ground than disagreement.

What a ringing endorsement! Ryan’s decision comes three weeks after he met with Trump face-to-face

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton took to the podium in San Diego to slam Trump’s ideas about foreign policy, topping off her speech with some choice words on Twitter:

[Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia]

