Apple’s health team recruits Rajiv Kumar, a highflier at Stanford Children’s Health

Apple has poached top pediatric endocrinologist Rajiv Kumar, after he created a HealthKit-enabled monitoring system for teenage patients with Type 1 diabetes.

Kumar’s former employer, Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital CEO Christopher Dawes, confirmed the news late last week in an interview with Fast Company. “We can’t compete with companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook when they really want one of our own.”

It’s not yet clear whether Kumar will continue to work on Apple’s HealthKit, or one of its other health-related services such as CareKit and ResearchKit.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

