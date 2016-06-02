advertisement
BloomThat wants to make flower deliveries less expensive

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

The online flower delivery service just launched “Bunches,” bouquets that are far less expensive than its regular selection. While many flower companies on the market will charge upwards of $70 for a bouquet, bunches will go for $38, allowing customers to purchase them more often. CEO David Bladow says these less expensive flowers may become part of a subscription service, so that people can have fresh flowers delivered every two weeks or every month. 

