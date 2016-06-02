Tinder will soon be more trans-friendly, says CEO Sean Rad

Speaking at the Code Conference, Rad said the change to Tinder’s gender binary would come within the next two months. As Rad noted, the app currently only offers male and female as options, which leaves transgender users in the lurch:
For a long time we haven’t done enough to give them a good experience. It’s harder for them to get what they are looking for. We have to modify our experience to address that . . . It’s not only good for the Tinder community, but it’s the right thing to do for the world.”