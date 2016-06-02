Hyatt hotels say ‘bye bye’ to greasy room service

The chain is getting healthier by collaborating with celebrity doctor Frank Lipman, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow and Bobbi Brown. Starting with at Park Hyatt hotels in New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C., there will be healthy refreshments at arrival, increased fitness options, more menu options, and nutritious to-go alternatives to maintain healthy habits on the road.

In addition to better food experiences at the hotel restaurants, each hotel will provide specialized local options. For instance, Park Hyatt Chicago has Shred415 workout classes on premise once a week, while Park Hyatt New York will host meditation classes with MNDFL meditation studio.