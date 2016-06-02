advertisement
In just 12 hours, Stephmoji became the best-selling emoji on the App Store

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Stephen Curry’s line of emojis went on sale yesterday afternoon for $1.99. By this morning, it was the top-selling paid app on Apple, beating out Kim Kardashian and Minecraft, reports Bloomberg.

