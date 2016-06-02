Algorithms vs. IRL: How do you discover new music?

I had an interesting meeting yesterday with Bandier, the New York-based activewear, fitness, and lifestyle brand. ( Jennifer Bandier is one of our Most Creative People of 2016.)

For all our talk about discovering new music via smarter and smarter algorithms from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, Bandier contends that people are actually discovering music experientially—aka, out and about during workouts or shopping.

Fast Company‘s Liz Segran has a new story coming out soon with more on the Bandier commerce and content model, which blends fashion, fitness, and music. But for now, I’ll go back to listening to Broods (first heard IRL).