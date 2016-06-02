IDC: Tablet shipments will decline almost 10 percent in 2016

It’s the second straight year of falling tablet numbers. But there may be a little bit of light ahead, the analysis firm says today, in the form of detachable keyboard tablets like Microsoft’s Surface line:
“The tablet market in totality has seen its peak and will face down years in 2016 and 2017, followed by a slight rebound in 2018 and beyond driven by detachable tablet growth. Right now the detachable category only accounts for 16% of the market and IDC expects it to reach 31% in 2020.”
Despite the gloomy outlook around traditional tablets like the iPad, IDC still expects well over 100 million of the devices to ship annually through 2020. The cost of the displays in the devices is expected to drop considerably over the next few years, leading to lower tablet prices.