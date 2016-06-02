Apple Pay isn’t faring well outside the U.S. 

Despite a promising launch in the U.S., it looks like Apple Pay isn’t as darling outside its home country.

A new report from Reuters says that countries outside the U.S. aren’t rushing to adopt the pay-with-your-phone technology. The reasons are myriad. In Australia, Reuters reports, one bank said its machines had trouble accepting Apple Pay. Meanwhile in the U.K., a variety of banks already offer cards with tap-to-pay technology built in, giving iPhone users in the area less reason to sign up.

Apple Pay has seen some success in China. In the first three days after it launched, 3 million people signed up. However, Apple faces tight competition in the region, where Tencent and Alibaba own most of the market. Furthermore, Reuters notes, the competition has a better product.

The main complaint? Apple Pay isn’t a seamless experience. It seems the mobile payment feature is not reliable enough or in enough places to convince consumers it’s worth all the trouble.