Morning intelligence

• Uber received a cash infusion of $3.5 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund . The service has been a boon to Saudi women , who are not allowed to drive.

• Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has cancelled a fundraiser for Donald Trump that was scheduled for today. Krzanich will not be endorsing a candidate, according to Recode.

• Airbnb banned a North Carolina host who cancelled a booking requested by a black woman and used racist slurs against her.

• Facebook has introduced 1,500 new emojis that are intended to “make emojis more representative of the world we live in.”