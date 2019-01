No, Uber has not added an option to hail a bicycle. Rather, the new feature, which Uber launched in Amsterdam on Thursday, guarantees a car with a bike rack , for an extra €4 charge.

Uber already has a similar feature in São Paulo. The company also had features for hailing motor bikes in Bankok (called UberMoto) and a feature for hailing auto-rickshaws in India (UberAuto), but both were shut down shortly after launching.