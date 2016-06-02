Facebook gets down with diversity and girl power with 1,500 new emoji

The new emoji are now available in Facebook’s Messenger app across all platforms, the company said in a post. The move is an attempt to “make emojis more representative of the world we live in,” says Facebook. In addition to being able to pick the skin color of any emoji, the new designs feature gender-agnostic options and diversified genders across careers. New emoji include a female police officer, runner, pedestrian, surfer, and swimmer, with more to come. Emoji double high five to that! ????