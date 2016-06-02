Intel’s CEO has cancelled his planned fundraiser for Donald Trump

Intel chief Brian Krzanich had planned the fundraiser for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee for Thursday night, says the New York Times. However, hours after it was announced, Intel then announced the event was cancelled, with no explanation. The Times says support for Trump is low in Silicon Valley because, among other things, he wants to restrict much-needed immigration to fill tech job shortages and wants to bring cheap manufacturing back from Asia to America. But the Times also notes that there may be more support for Trump in the Valley than is spoken publicly: