Amid fraud probe, SolarCity approved for $485 million in funding by New York state

That will be good news for Elon Musk’s SolarCity Gigafactory, which will produce some of the most advanced and large-scale solar modules ever, reports Electrek. It seems that the State of New York was able to see the forest from the trees and recognize that the completion of the SolarCity Gigafactory shouldn’t be delayed just because external parties involved in the construction process may have committed fraud. A spokesperson for SolarCity, said SolarCity “is not the subject or focus of the investigation, as we were not involved in the vendor selection or contracting process.” The funds will be used to install the specialized hardware inside the factory that is needed to produce solar modules.
