Apple super-reporter Mark Gurman is going to work for Bloomberg

He’s broken stories on the iPad, Siri, and many other Apple products. In fact, Gurman seems to know many of the details of practically any new Apple product before it’s announced. Gurman, now 22 years old, started as a freelancer in 2010, and has written for 9to5Mac for years. But he just graduated from college and will start writing for a much larger audience at Bloomberg.

Here’s part of the memo sent out by Bloomberg technology editor Brad Stone earlier today (courtesy of Recode):