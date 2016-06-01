What’s Jack Dorsey’s #StayWoke T-shirt mean?

He wore it during his interview at the Code Conference today, prompting a flurry of term lookups by people in the audience. According to the Urban Dictionary:

Deriving from “stay awake,” to stay woke is to keep informed of the shitstorm going on around you in times of turmoil and conflict, specifically on occasions when the media is being heavily filtered- such as the events in Ferguson Missouri in August 2014.

Dorsey was onstage with Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson being interviewed by Recode’s Peter Kafka.

Not everyone was impressed with Dorsey’s embrace of the hashtag.