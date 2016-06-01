advertisement
And the prize for most creative use of Facebook Live goes to…

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Mark Zuckerberg. This afternoon, he chatted with astronauts at the International Space Station and asked them user-submitted questions. Despite a little lag time in the video transmission, the 20-minute conversation went pretty well. 

If you missed it, fear not. You can watch it here:

The timing of the call is pretty strategic. In addition to highlighting the Facebook Live feature, it also comes shortly after he announced a new $100 million project called Breakthrough Starshot, which aims to send a robot into the Alpha Centauri star system, which is four light years away. 

