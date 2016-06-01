And the prize for most creative use of Facebook Live goes to…

Mark Zuckerberg. This afternoon, he chatted with astronauts at the International Space Station and asked them user-submitted questions. Despite a little lag time in the video transmission, the 20-minute conversation went pretty well.

If you missed it, fear not. You can watch it here:

The timing of the call is pretty strategic. In addition to highlighting the Facebook Live feature, it also comes shortly after he announced a new $100 million project called Breakthrough Starshot, which aims to send a robot into the Alpha Centauri star system, which is four light years away.