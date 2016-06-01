advertisement
Facebook upgrades human users to people

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

When nearly 25% of the world’s population uses your platform, does it make sense to call them mere users? Apparently not. 

CTO Mike Schroepfer disclosed the change during the Code Conference today, when he took the stage with COO Sheryl Sandberg. The impetus behind it was, of course, to help employees remember that Facebook users are real, human people. 

Congrats, Facebook has deemed you a person.

