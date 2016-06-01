Sheryl Sandberg: Thiel is staying on Facebook’s board

The company’s powerful COO was asked at today’s Codecon about investor and longtime board member Peter Thiel’s controversial decision to fund lawsuits against Gawker . “Peter did what he did on his own,” she said. “You should talk to him.” Sanderberg emphasized: “He did this, it’s not a Facebook thing. We have very independent board members with very independent thoughts they share publicly.”

When asked about Facebook’s decision to condemn board member Marc Andreessen’s comments about India, Sandberg said the situation was different: “When he did his tweet, it almost looked like he was talking for Facebook.” In contrast, Thiel was clearly taking action on his own and not for Facebook so “we decided not to comment.”