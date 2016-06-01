The perils of launching a news site on a hybrid platform/publisher

Bill Simmons’ new website The Ringer launched today, one of the many websites using Ev Williams’ Medium platform as its standalone online publisher.

And it looks like there are still some technical hiccups to overcome while launching standalone sites on Medium. Take this example, first noticed by Noah Chestnut, that despite The Ringer‘s name on Medium, there’s user on the platform with the username @TheRinger. (It seems the only username Simmons’ site claimed is @ringer.) And it can look like this user is a Ringer author if you use the new site’s URL.

It’s a small issue, but it highlights problems that can occur when media businesses adopt hybrid publisher platforms. And I’m guessing this user—an IT specialist named Mohammad—will be getting a new Medium username soon.