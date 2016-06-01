Voice controlled A.I. is about to go mainstream–here’s why 

When Siri arrived in 2011, it was easy to poke fun at our first voice-controlled robo-assistant. Five years later, voice-enacted A.I. is booming: 65% of smartphone owners use voice assistants, according to Mary Meeker’s annual report on the state of the Internet . That usage has more than doubled in the last three years. Google has seen a 700% rise in voice search queries since 2010. As of last June, Siri was seeing one billion requests per week.

Why are people talking to machines more? Sixty-one percent of users say voice is more convenient when their hands or vision are occupied. Another 30% said they use voice for faster results.

But why now? Thirty-two percent of people credit say the technology has improved. And they’re right: Accuracy of voice recognition has surpassed 90% in recent years. As it approaches 99%, Meeker says, voice control will become ubiquitous.



