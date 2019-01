I recently learned about a company called Vinome that connects people with wine based on an analysis of their DNA.

The process works similarly to 23andMe—share a spit sample via a collection kit in return for a report (in this case, it’s a “taste profile”). The company will then send a selection of boutique wines to your doorstep.

The science is still emerging, but some researchers believe that at least some of our taste preferences are coded into our DNA. More here on the “genetics of taste.”