Google’s new A.I. project is like art school for robots

Google’s Project Magenta is here. The new division of Google Brain aims to use machine learning to teach computers how to generate their own art and music. Remember those weird Deep Dream computer-generated images that started popping up online a few months ago? Google wants to use similar deep learning technology to teach machines to create images that look more like original paintings–or to write their own melodies, for instance.
The project, initially teased by Google early last week, is now live on GitHub and ready for developers to dig into the code and, before long, contribute their own.