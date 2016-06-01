Time Inc’s new Extra Crispy brunch site is not a joke

Time Inc just launched Extra Crispy, “a new digital editorial brand dedicated to obsessively documenting breakfast, brunch and the culture surrounding it all.”
content bubble, what content bubble https://t.co/uhbGhSLOj1
— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) June 1, 2016
The site is also on the prowl for a bacon critic. Well, then.
plz invest in my media startup that focuses on mid-afternoon catnap content
— cale g weissman (@caleweissman) June 1, 2016
Today’s media outlook: If you can dream it, you can do it.