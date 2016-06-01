Time Inc’s new Extra Crispy brunch site is not a joke

Time Inc just launched Extra Crispy, “ a new digital editorial brand dedicated to obsessively documenting breakfast , brunch and the culture surrounding it all.”

content bubble, what content bubble https://t.co/uhbGhSLOj1 — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) June 1, 2016

The site is also on the prowl for a bacon critic. Well, then.

plz invest in my media startup that focuses on mid-afternoon catnap content — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) June 1, 2016

Today’s media outlook: If you can dream it, you can do it.