Time Inc’s new Extra Crispy brunch site is not a joke

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Time Inc just launched Extra Crispy, “a new digital editorial brand dedicated to obsessively documenting breakfast, brunch and the culture surrounding it all.”

 The site is also on the prowl for a bacon critic. Well, then. 

Today’s media outlook: If you can dream it, you can do it. 

