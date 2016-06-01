Twitter nearly bought Medium for $500 million 

In a piece for the Hive,Vanity Fair‘s new business and tech site, Nick Bilton revealed that last year, Medium CEO and Twitter cofounder Evan Williams tried to convince Twitter’s board to drop a pretty penny on acquiring Medium:
Behind the scenes, the machinations deepened. Co-founder Evan Williams, who remained a board member, was trying to persuade the board to buy his company, Medium, an online publishing platform, for $500 million and integrate the platform, and possibly himself, into Twitter. (The deal ultimately didn’t happen, for a variety of reasons, the price tag among them.)