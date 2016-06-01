TheSkimm tries to take on morning news at a fraction of Matt Lauer’s annual salary

The daily newsletter simplifying the headlines for an audience of millennial women just landed $8 million in Series B investment from 21st Century Fox.

In a Medium post, the founders say they will use the funds to expand into video, which will allow them to get one step closer to taking on cable news directly, something they appear to have been aspiring to do from the very beginning.

“Our audience is really waking up to us. Just like previous generations woke up to morning shows.” – Danielle Weisman told the New York Times in 2014.

The newsletter, launched in 2012, has 3.5 million active daily users and recently launched an app.