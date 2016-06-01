Morning intelligence

• A search team in the Mediterranean Sea picked up black box signals that are believed to be from the EgyptAir plane that crashed two weeks ago.

• The Supreme Court will likely hear a case about transgender bathrooms in light of an appeal court’s decision not to reconsider a previous ruling.

• Xiaomi is buying 1,500 Microsoft patents, as part of a symbiotic partnership that should give Xiaomi a foothold in the U.S. and boost Microsoft’s smartphone business.

• Salesforce is purchasing e-commerce software company Demandware for about $2.8 billion, in its largest acquisition thus far.