Jeff Bezos slams Trump and Thiel: “The best defense against speech you don’t like is a thick skin.”

The Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner strongly defended the First Amendment while harshly criticizing Donald Trump and investor Peter Thiel during an interview with Recode ‘s Walt Mossberg at the Code Conference on Tuesday:

• “I don’t think a billionaire should be able to fund a lawsuit to kill Gawker,” Bezos said about Thiel’s funding of litigation against the site in an act of revenge for outing the investor as gay back in 2007.

• Bezos also criticized the Republican presidential nominee for trying to “freeze or chill the media that’s examining him.” Last week, they traded barbs over Trump’s claim that Bezos was using the paper, which has published some tough investigative pieces on the candidate, “for power so that the politicians in Washington don’t tax Amazon like they should be taxed.”

• In what Mossberg called the “Bezos doctrine,” the Amazon CEO said that billionaires and companies should expect tough scrutiny from the press. He offered a version of a Confucius saying: “Seek revenge and you shall dig two graves, one for yourself.”