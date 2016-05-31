Instagram’s new update is good news for brands 

But it may not be great news for the many influencers who rely heavily on Instagram—yet don’t qualify as “brands.” As previously reported, the app is introducing business profiles and sponsored posts—an obvious next step given Instagram now boasts over 200,000 advertisers (and is seemingly becoming Facebook lite).
Instagram’s business profiles will look a lot like Facebook Pages and offer analytics so brands can track their content’s reach. Like its peers, Instagram is also giving brands the option of paying to promote individual posts.