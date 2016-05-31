Jaunt launches major VR effort in China

Just days after its CEO stepped down, Silicon Valley virtual reality company Jaunt said it has started producing VR content in China for worldwide distribution. Jaunt has received $100 million in funding, including millions from Disney.
The new operation was formed in partnership with Chinese media giants Shanghai Media Group and China Media Capital. The former will also invest in Jaunt’s U.S.-based efforts. Jaunt China will function, much like its American counterpart, as an end-to-end VR production and distribution platform, and will utilize the company’s high-end VR camera.