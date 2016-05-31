Jaunt launches major VR effort in China

Just days after its CEO stepped down , Silicon Valley virtual reality company Jaunt said it has started producing VR content in China for worldwide distribution. Jaunt has received $100 million in funding, including millions from Disney .

The new operation was formed in partnership with Chinese media giants Shanghai Media Group and China Media Capital. The former will also invest in Jaunt’s U.S.-based efforts. Jaunt China will function, much like its American counterpart, as an end-to-end VR production and distribution platform, and will utilize the company’s high-end VR camera.