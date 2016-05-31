Just when you thought Gawker’s troubles couldn’t get worse, traffic plummets 

It’s been a rough year for Gawker Media, to say the least. A jury has ruled that the company owes Hulk Hogan over $140 million in damages because of a sex tape it published, and earlier this month, billionaire investor and entrepreneur Peter Thiel admitted that he is bankrolling a campaign to end the gossip site.

Now it seems Gawker‘s traffic has gone way down. Variety, citing comScore estimates,writes that Gawker.com’s pageviews went down 37% in April 2016 from the previous month. When looking at traffic from April 2015, the decline was 41%.

It’s important to note that Gawker is not the only one. Numerous media sites have noted large traffic declines of late. Not to mention, this data came from comScore, which has been known to give estimates that don’t necessarily reflect a site’s total traffic.