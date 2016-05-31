Report: H&M, Walmart, & the Gap failing to fulfill pledges to improve worker safety

In the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013, in which an unsafe factory in Bangladesh collapsed, killing over 1,000 workers, major retail companies vowed to improve conditions in workplaces around the world. But a new report by the Asia Floor Wage Alliance, a coalition of trade unions and advocacy groups, found that tens of thousands of workers still labor in factories without proper fire exits and are subject to discrimination , reports the New York Times .

Among the findings in the report:

• Laborers at H&M’s supplier factories were subject to sexual harassment, low wages, and other abuses.

• Workers at a factory used by one of the Gap’s suppliers were “regularly forced” to work more than 100 hours at “poverty-level” wages.

• Factory workers who make products sold at Walmart are required to work 10 to 14 hours a day in “sweltering heat” without water or bathroom breaks, causing “mass fainting episodes,” according to the AFWA report.