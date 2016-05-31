Experts cast doubt on study linking cell phones to cancer in rats

From Aaron Carroll, a professor and associate dean at Indiana University’s School of Medicine:

At the end of the study, survival was lower in the control group of males than in all the exposed males. Survival was lower in the control group of females for two of the three exposed groups. Yet no headlines blared that cell phones extend life . . .

The cardiac schwannomas were more compelling, but again, only for males. No differences for females . . .

I didn’t see any sample size calculation, nor any discussion of what they expected to see.