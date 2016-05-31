Recode’s Kara Swisher really wants to run for mayor: “I’m the liberal lesbian Donald Trump of San Francisco”

When the amazingly sourced, well-respected tech reporter first hinted last month at getting into politics, most of her peers in media didn’t know what to think. Now, she’s confirming that she’s definitely (“hopefully”) going to run, when asked the question during an interview by LinkedIn’s Dan Roth. She expressed concerns about issues like income inequality, homelessness and the tech divide, likening herself to a “liberal lesbian” Trump before quickly backtracking: “I hate to say that. Oh, my God. Why am I affiliating myself with that?”
Swisher’s “platform”:
I am very interested in politics, and I think that I will start at the top. Recently I’ve been reading a lot about the founding fathers for some reason. I saw Hamilton. I kept reading all the books, and the sacrifices they made were enormous. I think we have abrogated our responsibilities as citizens. I really do. There is something in the Trump and Sanders candidacies that has struck something in me, a chord that I’ve always had, which is service to our government. It’s important for citizens to get involved instead of sitting around bellyaching about how bad it is.