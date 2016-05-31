Recode’s Kara Swisher really wants to run for mayor: “I’m the liberal lesbian Donald Trump of San Francisco”

Swisher’s “platform”:

I am very interested in politics, and I think that I will start at the top. Recently I’ve been reading a lot about the founding fathers for some reason. I saw Hamilton. I kept reading all the books, and the sacrifices they made were enormous. I think we have abrogated our responsibilities as citizens. I really do. There is something in the Trump and Sanders candidacies that has struck something in me, a chord that I’ve always had, which is service to our government. It’s important for citizens to get involved instead of sitting around bellyaching about how bad it is.