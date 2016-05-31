advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Those Airbnb neighbors driving you crazy? Now you can do something about it

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

As it faces criticism for “Animal House-style” guests, Airbnb has created a new tool for neighbors who want to report noise or other problems with a nearby listing. The move is consistent with the company’s argument that it can and will help resolve complaints against it (such as hosts who don’t pay taxes), but some argue that a reporting hotline will do little to relieve the burden on local law enforcement when a response is needed immediately or on-site.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life