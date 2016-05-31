Can trolls be reformed? Periscope thinks so

Twitter’s live-streaming platform Periscope today unveiled a new kind of comment moderation system that asks live viewers to vote on whether flagged comments are indeed abusive. If a majority of polled users say your comment is inappropriate, it’s out—and you’ll get a 60-second or longer ban.

This “flash jury” system is more about removing bad comments than bad users. As Periscope senior engineer Aaron Wasserman said, “It’s important to offer a path to rehabilitation. That person may not have intended for it to be as harmful as it really was. We’re inviting you to stick around and do better next time.” Read more.