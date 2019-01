Two weeks after millions of LinkedIn logins started circling the dark web , here’s another hack from the past: Login information for over 360 million MySpace accounts is being sold online .

Now, you’re probably thinking, “I haven’t used MySpace since I was an angsty teen!” But security researcher Troy Hunt says the accounts were—surprise, surprise—likely breached years ago. Plus, another hack targeted Tumblr, a site you may actually still use, and affected 65 million accounts.