Morning intelligence

• SpaceX pulled off its third successful rocket landing on Friday. Watch video footage here .

• Tesla’s Gigafactory will finally open its doors on July 29, for an exclusive event that will be attended by select customers. And in other Tesla news: The company’s annual shareholder meeting will take place this afternoon.

• Facebook is planning an opt-in version of its Messenger app that will offer end-to-end encryption, sources told the Guardian.

• A new code of conduct set forth by the European Commission requires Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook to review flagged instances of hate speech within 24 hours.