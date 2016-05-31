advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Pavithra Mohan

• SpaceX pulled off its third successful rocket landing on Friday. Watch video footage here.

Tesla’s Gigafactory will finally open its doors on July 29, for an exclusive event that will be attended by select customers. And in other Tesla news: The company’s annual shareholder meeting will take place this afternoon. 

 • Facebook is planning an opt-in version of its Messenger app that will offer end-to-end encryption, sources told the Guardian

• A new code of conduct set forth by the European Commission requires Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook to review flagged instances of hate speech within 24 hours. 

