Airbnb rivals run tough ad accusing it of racism

The six-figure ad will run in New York and five other cities where Airbnb has a large presence, reports the New York Post. The ad is funded by ShareBetter.org, a group of New York politicians, hotels, and housing advocates. The ad is narrated by a black Airbnb user who says she is turned down for rentals because of her race. “I get declined all the time on Airbnb. Hosts would have one excuse after another,” she says in the ad. “We deserve better.”