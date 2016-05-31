Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and Google agree to new EU hate speech rules

The rules are part of a new code of conduct spearheaded by the European Commission designed to counter hate speech and propaganda online , according to a press release on the EC site. Companies signing on to the code of conduct agree to:

• Review the majority of valid notifications for removal of illegal hate speech in less than 24 hours and remove or disable access to such content

• Endeavour to strengthen their ongoing partnerships with civil society organizations who will help flag content that promotes incitement to violence and hateful conduct

• Continue their work in identifying and promoting independent counter-narratives, new ideas, and initiatives, and supporting educational programs that encourage critical thinking