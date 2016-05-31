Katy Perry’s teenage nightmare: Hacker leaks song, sends hate tweets

The hack is especially notable because Perry is the most-followed person on Twitter, with 89 million followers, reports the Guardian. A user with the Twitter handle @sw4ylol has reportedly claimed responsibility for the hack, which saw homophobic slurs sent from Perry’s account as well as messages of love to Perry’s rival, Taylor Swift. In addition to the Twitter hack, the person behind it allegedly got access to an unreleased Perry song and posted it to SoundCloud.