French prosecutors avoided the Internet for a year while building their case against Google

French financial prosecutor Éliane Houlette has revealed that the strict move was necessary given Google’s reach and size, reports TechCrunch. Houlette’s team feared Google could find out about the raid beforehand, leading to them obfuscating files. Her team also never used the word “Google” when talking about the investigation. Instead, they called the company “Tulip,” Houlette revealed to Europe 1.
“We’ve dealt [with this investigation] in complete secret given this company’s business. In order to protect this secret, we decided that we would give another name to Google and never pronounce Google’s name—Tulip. And we’ve worked offline on this investigation for nearly a year. We used one computer, but only as a word processor.”