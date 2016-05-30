Ex-CIA head says Trump is “feeding” ISIS’s recruitment efforts

Speaking at the Hay Festival in the United Kingdom, Michael Hayden, who formerly ran both the NSA and the CIA, said Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering America is playing directly into the hands of ISIS by boosting their recruitment efforts, reports the Guardian. “The jihadist narrative is that there is undying enmity between Islam and the modern world so when Trump says they all hate us, he’s using their narrative . . . he’s feeding their recruitment video,” Hayden said.

[Image: Gage Skidmore]