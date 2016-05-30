Former US attorney general says Snowden performed a “public service”

Eric Holder made the statement in a recent interview on David Axelrod’s podcast, reports Politico. “We can certainly argue about the way in which Snowden did what he did, but I think that he actually performed a public service by raising the debate that we engaged in and by the changes that we made,” Holder said. He also noted, however, that in his view, Snowden did break the law and he should stand trial for that, but added, “I think in deciding what an appropriate sentence should be, I think a judge could take into account the usefulness of having had that national debate.”

[Image: Gage Skidmore]