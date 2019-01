Yeah, you read that right: the 1998 Heisman trophy winner will open the Power Plant gym in San Francisco this November, reports The Root. The aptly named gym will feature an outpost where exercise enthusiasts can vape and munch on pot-laden edibles before and after a workout. Williams has been a long-time advocate of marijuana, saying the drug has treated his social anxiety and avoidance and borderline personality disorders “10 times better” than Paxil.

[Image: Brett Levin]