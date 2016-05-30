Trump tells biker rally of 5,000 people that 600,000 more were trying to get in

Trump is known for boastful assertions that aren’t usually backed up by facts, and this weekend he once again lived up to that reputation. In front of the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday, Trump told a crowd of 5,000 bikers from the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group that there were actually over 600,000 additional people trying to attend his rally but they weren’t allowed to come in—to the outside—where everyone already was.

As ABC News reports, Trump then said, “I thought this would be like Dr. Martin Luther King, where the people would be lined up from here all the way to the Washington Monument, right? Unfortunately, they don’t allow ’em to come in.” A Rolling Thunder spokeswoman later confirmed that Sunday’s event drew around 5,000 people.