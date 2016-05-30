NPR One users spend 145 minutes a week in the app

There are a number of factors influencing the two-plus hours retention rate per user the public radio/podcasting app is netting, reports Nieman Lab. But one of the most important factors isn’t too surprising, says NPR One’s new local editorial lead Tamar Charney:

The person who crunches data for us and I did some analysis to try to figure out what makes a top newscast. A lot of it isn’t surprising. Newscasts can’t be too long; if they go on too long, people start dropping off. They have to sound like they actually belong in NPR One. They can’t sound like they were just grabbed out of Morning Edition.

Another major factor is the increased presence of local newscasts in the app, NPR points out.

