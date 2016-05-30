Ex-CIA head: People are naive to trust Facebook more than the government

Former head of the CIA Michael Hayden made these comments while speaking at the Hay Festival in England and promoting his new book about American intelligence agencies (via the Guardian):

“Your habits are all geared to protecting privacy against the government because that was always the traditional threat. That is no longer the pattern, it is the private sector … we are going through a cultural adjustment. With regard to the 21st-century definition of reasonable privacy, Mark Zuckerberg is probably going to have a greater influence on that than your or my government because of the rules we will embed inside his Facebook applications.“