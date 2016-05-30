Developers are getting bored with the Apple Watch

That’s according to Tim Anglade, the VP for mobile database Realm, who says developers are growing tired of the Apple Watch as a platform:

“On a weekly basis we’re seeing very few Watch apps, compared to iOS apps,” he says. “For every 1,000 new iOS apps being built, there are 10 tvOS apps and maybe 1 Watch app.”

Anglade says since the Watch is seen only as an accessory to the iPhone and not as a stand-alone device, many devs aren’t generating much revenue from Watch apps. And the Watch doesn’t make the apps easy to use, reports Fast Company‘s Mark Sullivan. “I wear the watch every day, but I rarely use any third-party apps because performance is still an issue,” says IDC analyst Tom Mainelli.

That could change with the Watch 2, which is expected to include an improved processor, reports Sullivan. And Anglade notes that the rumored Watch 2 could reinvigorate the platform if it’s iPhone-independent and has more sensors and a better battery life.