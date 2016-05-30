Software companies are profiting by selling spyware to oppressive governments

The spyware sold by companies including NSO Group and Cellebrite in Israel, Finfisher in Germany, and Hacking Team in Italy is used by oppressive governments to hack, track, and punish dissidents, reports the New York Times.

And it’s not just overseas companies profiting from selling spyware:

“A number of companies in the United States are training foreign law enforcement and intelligence officials to code their own surveillance tools,” says the Times. “In many cases these tools are able to circumvent security measures like encryption. Some countries are using them to watch dissidents. Others are using them to aggressively silence and punish their critics, inside and outside their borders.”

